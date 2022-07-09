UrduPoint.com

2 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 12:05 AM

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35613 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1550071 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 35181 affected patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to coronavirus in Balochistan.

