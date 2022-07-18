2 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Two new Covid-19 patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35654 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1557973 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more was reported positive.

As many as 35238 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.