2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,996 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,641,926 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35,603 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.