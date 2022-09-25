UrduPoint.com

2 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,996 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,641,926 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35,603 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's ..

Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's son

11 minutes ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

33 minutes ago
 NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan should present his demands before Parli ..

Imran Khan should present his demands before Parliament: Shazia Marri

33 minutes ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.