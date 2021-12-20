UrduPoint.com

2 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

Two people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Two people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 295 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 47 while 25,933 patients recovered.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 11 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 6 at DHQ Hospitaland two at General Hospital.

He further said that 15 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

