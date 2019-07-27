2 Motorcyclist Dies In Jhang Road Accident
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Two motorcyclist were killed after colliding with a Passenger bus at Chiniot Road in Jhang on early Saturday morning.
According to Police rescue officials,the accident occurred due to over speeding of the bus which collided with a motorcycle and killed two persons on the spot.
Police and rescue teams have reached the spot after getting information about the accident and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.