2 Motorcyclists Crushed To Death By Speedy Truck In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:03 PM

2 motorcyclists crushed to death by speedy truck in Hyderabad

Atleast two motorcyclist were crushed to death by a speedy- truck near Hyderabad Hatri bypass on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast two motorcyclist were crushed to death by a speedy- truck near Hyderabad Hatri bypass on Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources and police, unknown two motorcyclists were hit by a fast-moving truck, as a result, they sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police said after the accident the driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene while raids are being conducted for culprit arrest.

The bodies were shifted to Civil hospital in Hyderabad for medico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

