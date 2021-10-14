UrduPoint.com

2 Motorcyclists Die, Another Seriously Injured

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:56 PM

A fatal road accident claimed two lives of the motorcyclists while another sustained serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle from back side on reaching near Mana Mor here on Thursday evening

BUREWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A fatal road accident claimed two lives of the motorcyclists while another sustained serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle from back side on reaching near Mana Mor here on Thursday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three youngsters namely Muhammad Afzal, Iftekhar Ansari and Muhammad Ashfaq residents of Chak 265/EB were going to participate in Tufail Shaheed Floodlight football tournaments on a motorcycle. All of a sudden, a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle from rear near Mana Mor.

Resultantly, Afzal and Iftekhar died at the spot while Ashfaq sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where the injured was reported to be in critical condition.

However, the police have started the investigations while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

