2 motorcyclists die in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :At least two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding passenger bus in the Bhawata area of Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Thursday.

Local police said, two people whose identity could not be ascertained were killed on the spot when their two-wheeler was hit by a passenger bus in Safi, Bhawata.

Police said that the bus driver was taken into custody and the bodies were shifted to the hospital for medicolegal procedures.