2 Motorcyclists Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

2 motorcyclists hit to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Meeranwala Bungalow on Sargodha Road.

As a result, motorcyclists Kashif, 20, and Salman, 19, residents of Muzaffargarh, received serious injuries and died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape. The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

