2 Motorcyclists Hit To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Meeranwala Bungalow on Sargodha Road.
As a result, motorcyclists Kashif, 20, and Salman, 19, residents of Muzaffargarh, received serious injuries and died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape. The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price control task force chairperson inspects markets2 minutes ago
-
Global importers demand climate reporting compliance by 2026 : PFC CEO2 minutes ago
-
Famous Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered12 minutes ago
-
1.92m olive saplings distributed among farmers12 minutes ago
-
Special ward for monkeypox patients set up at BMC12 minutes ago
-
Traders ask for increased security on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)12 minutes ago
-
Seriously injured policeman shifted to Lahore by air ambulance22 minutes ago
-
CM orders PHA in every district22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Naval Academy cadets win int'l inter navies sailing championship in Sri Lanka22 minutes ago
-
Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
DC prioritizes resolution of citizen’s issues at their doorsteps32 minutes ago
-
Demand of mosquito nets increases32 minutes ago