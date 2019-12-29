2 motorcyclists killed, 2 injured on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Two youngsters were killed while another two injured in separate road accidents in the limits of Bhalwal police.

Police said Sunday that Ahsan Ahmad resident of Bhalwal along with his two companions including Amjad and Shahdat Ali was moving on a motorcycle on Bahwal – Sargodha road when a recklessly driven loader vehicle hit the motorbike from the backside, as a result Ehsan died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries.

The accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding driven trawler crushed to death a motorcyclist Shahbaz Rehman s/o Muhammad Shahid of Saeed Park Sargodha and fled away.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.