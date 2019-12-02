UrduPoint.com
2 Motorcyclists Killed, Another 2 Injured In Road Mishaps

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:11 PM

Two people were killed while another two women injured in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Miani police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while another two women injured in separate road accidents in Jauhrabad and Miani police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Sher Khan resident of Jauhrabad along with his mother Shahnaz Bibi and sister Humera were moving on motorbike on Khushab- Mianwali road when a recklessly driven loader vehicle hit the motorcycle near Mitha Tiwana; as a result Sher Khan died on the spot while the other two injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven Suzuki van hit to death a young motorcyclist Sala ud Din (17) of Kalyanpur at Malakwal road and fled.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad; police have registered separate cases.

