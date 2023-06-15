2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in Faislabad

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding truck hit two motorcycles near Jassoana Stop on Jaranwala-Satiana Road.

As a result, motorcyclists Sher Muhammad and his cousin Abdul Razzaq residents of Chak No.280-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The ill-fated motorcyclists were returning home after purchasing meat to serve the guests who visited their house due to death and funeral procession of their family elder today but they also met road accident and died.

Their relatives put the bodies on road and started protest for immediate arrest of the accused truck driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.

After receiving information, a police contingent rushed to the spot and pacified the demonstrators by assuring that they would be provided justice at every cost.

The protestors were also assured that the accused truck driver would be arrested shortly and he would be taken to task in accordance with law.

After assurance, the demonstrators dispersed peacefully and the road was opened for vehicular traffic which was earlier disturbed due to protest.

Later, the area people captured the accused truck driver and handed him over to Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Police.

The Sadar police registered a case after taking the accused into custody while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.