UrduPoint.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident In Faislabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in Faislabad

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a speeding truck hit two motorcycles near Jassoana Stop on Jaranwala-Satiana Road.

As a result, motorcyclists Sher Muhammad and his cousin Abdul Razzaq residents of Chak No.280-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The ill-fated motorcyclists were returning home after purchasing meat to serve the guests who visited their house due to death and funeral procession of their family elder today but they also met road accident and died.

Their relatives put the bodies on road and started protest for immediate arrest of the accused truck driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.

After receiving information, a police contingent rushed to the spot and pacified the demonstrators by assuring that they would be provided justice at every cost.

The protestors were also assured that the accused truck driver would be arrested shortly and he would be taken to task in accordance with law.

After assurance, the demonstrators dispersed peacefully and the road was opened for vehicular traffic which was earlier disturbed due to protest.

Later, the area people captured the accused truck driver and handed him over to Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Police.

The Sadar police registered a case after taking the accused into custody while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Accident Protest Police Punjab Police Station Driver Road Died Road Accident Traffic Progress Abdul Razzaq Philippine Peso Rescue 1122 Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersbu ..

RAK Ruler inaugurates UAE pavilion at St. Petersburg International Economic Foru ..

11 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between P ..

Guterres Says Hopes for Positive Outcome Between Putin, African Leaders on Grain ..

4 minutes ago
 Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak ..

Civil society paid tributes to the martyrs of Pak Armed Forces

7 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation ..

UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation with various world countries: ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African D ..

UN Chief Encourages All Peace Efforts as African Delegation Heads to Russia, Ukr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.