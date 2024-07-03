Open Menu

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM

2 motorcyclists killed in road accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed while another sustained serious injuries in different road accidents here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed while another sustained serious injuries in different road accidents here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Chak No. 65-GB on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 40-year-old motorcyclist Abdul Rehman Anjum received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider Mushtaq Ahmad (46) to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley hit another motorcycle near Punj Pula Stop on Nankana Road and caused instant death of the motorcyclist Hammad Sarwar (14), a resident of Chak No. 256-GB Jaranwala.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

