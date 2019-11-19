UrduPoint.com
2 Motorcyclists Killed On Road In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:54 PM

2 motorcyclists killed on road in Sargodha

Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Kotmomin police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Kotmomin police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Zain resident of Allama Iqbal Town Bhalwal along with his companion Moeen was moving on motorcycle when a recklessly driven passenger bus hit the motorbike near railway station as a result Zain died on the spot while the other injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven dumper vehicle hit to death a youth Liaqat Ali (16) of Kotmomin at Lahore road and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after medical reports; police have registered separate cases.

