Open Menu

2 MPA Arrives In KP Assembly After Release

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 11:41 PM

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

Two members provincial assembly, Malik Liauqat and Anwar Zeb here Friday arrived at the assembly hall after their release by Islamabad police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Two members provincial assembly, Malik Liauqat and Anwar Zeb here Friday arrived at the assembly hall after their release by Islamabad police.

They were arrested by police during protest demonstration at D Chowk in Islamabad.

The lawmakers were accorded a warm welcome when they arrived at the Assembly hall with penal Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair. Idress Khattak also welcomed both the MPAs.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Protest Police Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

20 seconds ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

21 seconds ago
 Wall Street bounces while oil prices climb on Midd ..

Wall Street bounces while oil prices climb on Middle East worries

3 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam, AJK President discuss political, human ..

Amir Muqam, AJK President discuss political, human rights situation in IIOJK

56 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final

Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final

58 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 2024

KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 2024

59 minutes ago
Bandit killed in Sheikhupura shootout

Bandit killed in Sheikhupura shootout

59 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Burewala

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Burewala

55 minutes ago
 Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory agai ..

Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s

60 minutes ago
 PM expresses gratitude to Amir of Qatar for warm h ..

PM expresses gratitude to Amir of Qatar for warm hospitality

55 minutes ago
 43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2% ..

43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2% scientists

60 minutes ago
 Over 800 players compete in Multan as 'Khailta Pun ..

Over 800 players compete in Multan as 'Khailta Punjab' games begin

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan