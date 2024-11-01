2 MPA Arrives In KP Assembly After Release
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 11:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Two members provincial assembly, Malik Liauqat and Anwar Zeb here Friday arrived at the assembly hall after their release by Islamabad police.
They were arrested by police during protest demonstration at D Chowk in Islamabad.
The lawmakers were accorded a warm welcome when they arrived at the Assembly hall with penal Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair. Idress Khattak also welcomed both the MPAs.
