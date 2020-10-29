UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Murder Accused Get Life Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

2 murder accused get life imprisonment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aslam Manjotha Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused including a woman on charge of killing a married woman last year

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aslam Manjotha Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused including a woman on charge of killing a married woman last year.

According to prosecution, Maimoona Bibi was allegedly killed by her in-laws on June 22 in 2019 at Bhinday Wali village of Rohillan Wali town and a case was registered against five accused from in-laws of the deceased woman.

On Thursday, the judge announced the verdict awarding life imprisonment to two accused including a woman who was her sister in law - sister of her husband.

The court also imposed Rs300,000 fine on each of the two accused. The accused would suffer additional six-month imprisonment each in case of default.

However, three other accused acquitted after the court gave them the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Fine Married June Women 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

SCCI seeks joint mechanism for bolstering Pak-Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Moderna already has $1.1 bn in deposits for Covid- ..

2 minutes ago

Renowned author Raja Changez Sultan's book launchi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

36 minutes ago

District Inter-Club Basketball Tournament conclude ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister chairs meeting on construct ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.