2 murder accused get life imprisonment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aslam Manjotha Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused including a woman on charge of killing a married woman last year.

According to prosecution, Maimoona Bibi was allegedly killed by her in-laws on June 22 in 2019 at Bhinday Wali village of Rohillan Wali town and a case was registered against five accused from in-laws of the deceased woman.

On Thursday, the judge announced the verdict awarding life imprisonment to two accused including a woman who was her sister in law - sister of her husband.

The court also imposed Rs300,000 fine on each of the two accused. The accused would suffer additional six-month imprisonment each in case of default.

However, three other accused acquitted after the court gave them the benefit of doubt.