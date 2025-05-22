2 murder case accused arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Thursday arrested two accused, involved in a murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stabbed a citizen to death with a knife over exchange of hot words on a minor issue some five days ago.

The police registered a case against unknown persons. However, the police traced and arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the Pirwadhai Police to prepare the challan against accused with solid evidence to get them punished from a court.