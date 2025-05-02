Open Menu

2 Murder Cases Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM

2 murder cases proclaimed offenders nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Gujar khan Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in separate murder cases of 2023 and a month ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police, the accused Jamil, who had been declared a proclaimed offender, had killed Muhammad Amir along with his accomplices in December 2023 on dispute over marriage proposal.

The accused had thrown the victim into a dam with his hands and feet tied and face covered with a cloth.

The police had then registered a murder case against unknown suspects.

However, the police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest one of the accomplices of the accused earlier and now succeeded in nabbing himself.

In a separate case, the accused Waqas along with his accomplices had shot dead Sajjad Hussain over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police a month ago.

The police registered a case against the accused and used human intelligence and other means to arrest him. An accomplice of the accused was already in police custody.

