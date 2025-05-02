2 Murder Cases Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Gujar khan Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in separate murder cases of 2023 and a month ago.
According to the Rawalpindi Police, the accused Jamil, who had been declared a proclaimed offender, had killed Muhammad Amir along with his accomplices in December 2023 on dispute over marriage proposal.
The accused had thrown the victim into a dam with his hands and feet tied and face covered with a cloth.
The police had then registered a murder case against unknown suspects.
However, the police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest one of the accomplices of the accused earlier and now succeeded in nabbing himself.
In a separate case, the accused Waqas along with his accomplices had shot dead Sajjad Hussain over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police a month ago.
The police registered a case against the accused and used human intelligence and other means to arrest him. An accomplice of the accused was already in police custody.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 murder cases proclaimed offenders nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Khyber District administration imposes 12-Day Smart Lockdown in Jamrud to curb Mpox spread6 minutes ago
-
Nutrition, care awareness programs crucial in reducing maternal newborn mortality: Expert46 minutes ago
-
Pak Pavilion at Osaka Kansai expo draws crowds with unique pink-salt experience46 minutes ago
-
Five farmers booked over water theft46 minutes ago
-
From margins to mainstream: Women driving engine of economic growth46 minutes ago
-
AJK's far flung areas to be linked with highways network through integrated link roads construction ..56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan open to receive its stranded citizens through Wagah border56 minutes ago
-
HEC celebrates Muhammad Azab’s selection in Lahore Qalandars for PSL-X56 minutes ago
-
JKLF expresses concerns over devastation of pro-freedom population's houses in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh High Commission celebrates ‘Pohela Boishakh’ showcasing cultural, agricultural herita ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 154,200 cusecs water1 hour ago