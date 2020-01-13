2 murdered, 4 injured in firing at marriage ceremony n Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were murdered while four others got injured in an incident of firing in Jhal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people were murdered while four others got injured in an incident of firing in Jhal Chakian police limits.

Police sources said on the marriage ceremony of Muhammad Fakhar Nangiana, held at marriage Hall of Village Dherema Tehsil Sargodha on Sunday evening, the accused Muhammad Awais Nangiana s/o Ejaz Nangiana (EX-DSP) and his accomplice opened indiscriminate firing as a result two people including Sajjad Gondal and Niaz Ali (55) died of intercepting fires while four others including Imtiaz Ali (50), Mian Dawood Ahmad (40), Ahmad Raza (31) and Asif Nnagiana (35) injured.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital. DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather reached the venue and ordered to arrest the accused immediately.

Police have arrested the accused Muhammad Awais and started investigation.