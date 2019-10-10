UrduPoint.com
2 Murdered, 6 Injured In Firing Incident In Faisalabad

Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

2 murdered, 6 injured in firing incident in Faisalabad

Two persons of a family were murdered, while six others injured in a firing incident in Mitha Tiwana police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) Two persons of a family were murdered, while six others injured in a firing incident in Mitha Tiwana police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Noor Hussain of Raja group of village Rakhla Mandi Tehsil Juahrabad quarreled with his relative Farhan and others over family dispute.

On the day of incident, Raja group opened fire on the opponents and as a result two persons Farhan and his nephew Mazhar Awan died on the spot while six others including Irfan, Hameed ul Hassan, Zafar Iqbal, Shakir Hussain, Behzad Hussain and Fida Husaain sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police registered case and started investigation.

