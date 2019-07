2 murdered, two injured in firing incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wo persons including a woman were murdered and two other injured in separate firing incidents in Jhaal Chakian and Bhagtanwala police limits.

Police said Saturday that accused Fayyaz allegedly shot dead Adeel and injured his father Zahoor and brother Nabil over family dispute on Friday evening in Jhaal Chakian police area.

In another incident, unknown armed persons shot dead an old man Nadir Khan in Bhagtanala police limits.

Police have registered separate cases.