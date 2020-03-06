2 murdered, woman injured in firing incidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were gunned down while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Kotmoman and Noor Pur Thal police limits.

Police sources said that Waseem Akram resident of Jinah Colony Sargodha was moving on motorcycle towards Sargodha on Kotmoman road when accused Asif, Iftikhar and Riaz have allegedly shot him dead near Moazzamabad and fled from the scene.

In other incidents, some unknown armed persons have shot dead Muhammad Ameer Dhoon of village Addhi Kot and injured his wife and fled.

The bodies were handed over the families after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.