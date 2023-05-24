UrduPoint.com

2 Nabbed In Police Operation Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Sarband Police in a successful operation arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers here on Wednesday.

According to a Police spokesman, "The Sarband Police in a successful operation have arrested Naveed and Muhammad Hussain, the alleged drug smugglers. Among the arrested alleged drug smugglers one of the arrested accused belongs to Punjab while the other belongs to Khyber district." The accused were trying to smuggle drugs to other cities of the country by rickshaw from the Khyber district and used to change vehicles for every attempt, the spokesman informed the media men.

During the operation, the alleged drug smugglers were arrested during the blockade of the old Bara check post.

"A total of more than seven kilograms of high-quality hashish has been recovered from the secret compartments of the rickshaw," he said.

"Investigation started after registering a case against the arrested accused," the spokesman added.

