ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Sunday said the two underage politicians were playing with the lives of people to serve their own vested interests.

Taking to twitter, he said the opposition's Multan drama was to endanger people's lives for personal gains. The He said the opposition's so called popularity had already been exposed in Peshawar, Gujranwala rallies especially in the recent elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.