UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Naive Politicians Playing People's Lives For Personal Gains: Shahzad Akbar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

2 naive politicians playing people's lives for personal gains: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Sunday said the two underage politicians were playing with the lives of people to serve their own vested interests.

Taking to twitter, he said the opposition's Multan drama was to endanger people's lives for personal gains. The He said the opposition's so called popularity had already been exposed in Peshawar, Gujranwala rallies especially in the recent elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Prime Minister Twitter Gujranwala Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humani ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

1 hour ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

2 hours ago

Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazin ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an seeks to raise AED15 million for two new c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.