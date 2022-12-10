2 National Institute of Management delegations visit FCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

Two separate delegations of 35th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad and Peshawar, visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Saturday.

FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq and other chamber leaders welcomed the delegations. The FCCI chief briefed them about working, performance and targets of the chamber.

Responding to a question, Dr Khurram Tariq said there was no restriction on minorities to get jobs in industrial sector and any skilled worker could play its role without any discrimination of cast, creed and belief. He said that one per cent quota for physically challenged persons was mandatory and it was being followed in letter and spirit.

"We are in contact with the developer of 'Sialkot model' to conduct a comprehensive analysis, but most of us are confident that FIEDMC has potential to develop an air cargo hub for the benefit of industrialists and the business community," he said.

Dr Khurram Tariq said that two-thirds of industries in FIEDMC had been established by investors from Lahore and Islamabad and they could also use this air strip for air travel.

About industry-academia relations, Dr. Khurram said that in Pakistan technical and vocational training institutes had been established by the government, but regrettably they were unaware of requirements of the industry. He said that 35% research in Pakistan was duplicated while 90% was outdated. He said that the academics generally talk of number of research papers, but they ignore the quality altogether. He said that Germany had minimum number of universities but maximum industries. "Their focus is on technical education while only 33% students are allowed to classical education," he added.

Later, Muhammad Masood Ahmad, chief instructor NIM Islamabad, and Muhammad Tayyab, conducting officer NIM Peshawar, offered vote of thanks. They also exchanged shields with Dr Khurram Tariq.