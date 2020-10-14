2 new 132 KV grid stations inaugurated in last month: IESCO CEO

IESCO Chief Executive Officer Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that as many as two new grid stations including 132KV Bara Kahu and 132 KV G-9 have been inaugurated in last month which would ensure smooth power supply to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :IESCO Chief Executive Officer Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that as many as two new grid stations including 132KV Bara Kahu and 132 KV G-9 have been inaugurated in last month which would ensure smooth power supply to the consumers.

He said that it would also help overcome low voltage and over load-loading problems in sectors G-9, G-10 and surrounding area, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said consumer was an asset of any company and if they were satisfy with the performance of company then it would be great success for the company.

The Chief said that they were giving full attention to the implementation of customer friendly policies.

For this customer services centre have established in all five operation circles of IESCO where under single roof consumers problems were being solved.

The IESCO chief said that smooth and uninterrupted power supply was the greatest challenge for any power distribution company and by the grace of Allah and tireless efforts of our officers and staff we have achieved this target.

Up gradation of existing grid stations and construction of new grids stations was being set up to ensure smooth power supply.

The Chief further said that for early rectification of complaints IESCO help line No. 118 and complaints office services were also available round the clock.