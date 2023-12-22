2 new advisors appointed

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Two new advisors have been appointed in the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Advisors include Muhammad Ashfaq and Syed Irshad Hussain, the notification said. The Caretaker Chief Minister had sent a summary of the appointment of 2 advisers to the governor, the official notification said on Friday.

