Open Menu

2 New Bridges Being Built On Nullah Bhed With Rs. 80m: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

2 new bridges being built on Nullah Bhed with Rs. 80m: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that two new bridges are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 80 million on Nullah Bhed, passing through the city.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Public Works Department, the contractor had been directed to speed up work to ensure construction of the bridges before the given timeline in the public interest and continuous monitoring is being done to ensure speed as well as quality of the project.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing work on the construction of bridges near Cantonment Plaza and General Bus Stand on Nullah Bhed. The DC said construction of the bridge, along the Cantonment Plaza, would provide a lift-free facility for the traffic coming from the city to move forward the Khawaja Safdar Road and similarly, the construction of the bridge at General Bus Stand would provide easy access to the residents of Prem Nagar and Nasir Road on Khawaja Safdar Road and reduce traffic pressure on Khadim Ali Road and Kutchehry Road.

Later, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the ongoing work for rehabilitation of Pasrur Road green-belts.

CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner about planting saplings on the greenbelts of Pasrur Road during monsoon.

Earlier, the DC also inspected the ongoing work for redesigning and upgrading the building of Social Welfare Complex Sialkot and directed the Building Department to increase the speed of work.

Meanwhile, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected revamping project of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Traffic Nasir Sialkot Pasrur From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

13 minutes ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

5 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan