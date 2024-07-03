2 New Bridges Being Built On Nullah Bhed With Rs. 80m: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that two new bridges are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 80 million on Nullah Bhed, passing through the city.
Under the supervision of Pakistan Public Works Department, the contractor had been directed to speed up work to ensure construction of the bridges before the given timeline in the public interest and continuous monitoring is being done to ensure speed as well as quality of the project.
He said this while reviewing the ongoing work on the construction of bridges near Cantonment Plaza and General Bus Stand on Nullah Bhed. The DC said construction of the bridge, along the Cantonment Plaza, would provide a lift-free facility for the traffic coming from the city to move forward the Khawaja Safdar Road and similarly, the construction of the bridge at General Bus Stand would provide easy access to the residents of Prem Nagar and Nasir Road on Khawaja Safdar Road and reduce traffic pressure on Khadim Ali Road and Kutchehry Road.
Later, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the ongoing work for rehabilitation of Pasrur Road green-belts.
CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner about planting saplings on the greenbelts of Pasrur Road during monsoon.
Earlier, the DC also inspected the ongoing work for redesigning and upgrading the building of Social Welfare Complex Sialkot and directed the Building Department to increase the speed of work.
Meanwhile, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected revamping project of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital.
