2 new cancer hospitals to be established in Lahore

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir announced on Saturday that two state-of-the-art cancer hospitals were set to open in Lahore within the next two months.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 56th annual convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP), Dr. Nasir revealed that the hospitals were a result of special efforts by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

One of the hospitals will be established in Manawan area of Lahore, while the other would be situated at the Punjab Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute. These hospitals mark a significant step in improving healthcare facilities in the region, with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally overseeing their development.

In addition to these hospitals, Dr. Jamal Nasir announced the launch of post-graduate classes for doctors at four district headquarters hospitals in Punjab, a first of its kind initiative in Pakistan. These classes will commence in districts Attock, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin, and Jhang, thanks to the support of the CPSP and approval from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Specialist doctor positions will also be increased in Punjab hospitals to further enhance healthcare services.

Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised collaboration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, finalising formalities and issuing orders to start post-graduate classes at DHQ hospitals in the aforementioned districts. He also highlighted CPSP's international reach, with regional centers in England, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Nepal, showcasing the organization's global impact.

The CPSP, with its renowned medical education and training, has produced doctors serving not only in Pakistan but also in various foreign countries. The convocation ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields to CPSP officials and the awarding of degrees to graduating students. Distinguished guests, including President of the World Federation of Medical Education Ricardo Leon and President of CPSP Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, along with numerous health institution heads, students, teachers, and parents, graced the event in large numbers.

