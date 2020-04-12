2 new cases report; tally rises to 230 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Two new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive taking the total numbers of coronavirus infected people to 230 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 10948 people had been screened for the virus till April 12, of which two fresh cases of coronavirus were diagnosed positive today.

So far 123 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus, he said.