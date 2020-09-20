2 new confirmed, 665 suspected cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours including one in Attock and the other in Toba Tek Singh.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, 665 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the last 24 hours, who were kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 56 cases of dengue had been confirmed from January this year in the province.

However, 55 patients were discharged after recovery and currently one patients was under treatment.

No death due to dengue had been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 9,617 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.