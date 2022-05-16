2 new Corona cases reported in KP

Only two Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as new cases of the disease are constantly dropping in the province, confirms Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Only two Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as new cases of the disease are constantly dropping in the province, confirms Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With only two new cases and recovery of one patient, the number of total active Corona cases dropped to 182. As many as 6324 persons have died of the virus in the province during the period of over two years.

About 1223 tests were conducted in the province, out of which only two proved positive for Corona.