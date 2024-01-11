2 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Two new dengue virus cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday.

The latest Health Department data revealed that so far 13 confirmed dengue cases had been recorded across Punjab during the year 2024, as nine cases were reported in Lahore, two in Faisalabad, one each in Gujrat and Rawalpindi. Currently, hospitals in Punjab are treating a total of seven dengue patients.

In Lahore's hospitals, one dengue patient is under treatment currently.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue virus.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.