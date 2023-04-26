UrduPoint.com

2 New Forces To Curb Crimes At Night: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:39 PM

2 new forces to curb crimes at night: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that two new forces, 'Night Hawks' and 'Panther', have been formed to curb crimes in Faisalabad, especially during night hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that two new forces, 'Night Hawks' and 'Panther', have been formed to curb crimes in Faisalabad, especially during night hours.

Speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the new forces, along with the Elite and Dolphin force, would remain active throughout the night to ensure thorough patrolling, especially in sensitive areas so that people could be provided safe and secured atmosphere during their sleeping hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Nasir

Recent Stories

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property ..

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property Rights Watch List - Report

10 minutes ago
 Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Com ..

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting

15 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meetin ..

UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meeting

16 minutes ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperat ..

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US - Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally A ..

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

10 minutes ago
 Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate f ..

Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate funds for Punjab elections

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.