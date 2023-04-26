2 new forces to curb crimes at night: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said that two new forces, 'Night Hawks' and 'Panther', have been formed to curb crimes in Faisalabad, especially during night hours

Speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the new forces, along with the Elite and Dolphin force, would remain active throughout the night to ensure thorough patrolling, especially in sensitive areas so that people could be provided safe and secured atmosphere during their sleeping hours.