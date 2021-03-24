UrduPoint.com
2 Nigerians Arrested For Smuggling Cocaine In Swallowed Capsules

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:25 PM

Customs on Wednesday arrested two Nigerians attempting to smuggle 2.450 kg cocaine filled in 161 swallowed capsules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Customs on Wednesday arrested two Nigerians attempting to smuggle 2.450 kg cocaine filled in 161 swallowed capsules.

According to details, the customs staff stationed at the arrival hall of Jinnah International Airport checked the two Nigerian passengers arriving from Nigeria via Qatar. Dissatisfied with the statement of the passengers and based on their body language, they were sent to the Customs Examination Counter for a detailed search. The body X-rays of the passengers were decided on the basis of unusual panic. The passengers were taken to the hospital near the airport where the presence of a large number of capsules in the stomachs of both the passengers was found in X-rays.

When the passengers were asked, they confessed that the capsules were filled with cocaine.

The accused were presented before the court after registration of a case. The court ordered remand both of the accused.

The arrested were shifted to Jinnah Hospital to recover the cocaine capsules from their stomachs. The capsules wrapped in plastic tape were recovered from their stomachs.

The customs officers found 2.450 kg cocaine from 161 capsules. The value of the seized drugs was Rs49 million.

