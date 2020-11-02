2 officers directed to report Establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday notified transfers of two officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department and Projects additional director general.

According to the notification, Syed Muhammad Sohail (PMS BS-19), director SDU and Fazal Hussain (PMS BS-18), additional director general (Projects) have directed to report the Establishment Department, with immediate effect.