2 officers of BISP promoted in Grade-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The two Directors of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have been promoted to the post of Director General in SPS-20 by the Departmental Selection board.

According to the news release issued here, Mr Noor Rehman Khan and Mr Naveed Akber Directors (Technical) were cleared by the Selection Board.

While the notifications of promotion of the above officers have been issued by the BISP after the approval from Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program/ Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ms Shazia Marri.