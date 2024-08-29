2 officials dismissed for harassing female colleague

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) On the orders of Woman Ombudsman Punjab, the Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) dismissed from service two officials for harassing a female colleague.

They included Sanan Hussain from the Legal Branch and Javed Afzal, a naib qasid.

According to official sources here on Thursday, a woman employee had complained to the Woman Ombudsman Punjab that her colleagues were harassing her through different tactics in the office.

During inquiry, both the officials were found guilty and the Ombudsman ordered them dismissed from service.

Later, their appeal to the Punjab governor was also dismissed.