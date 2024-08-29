Open Menu

2 Officials Dismissed For Harassing Female Colleague

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

2 officials dismissed for harassing female colleague

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) On the orders of Woman Ombudsman Punjab, the Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) dismissed from service two officials for harassing a female colleague.

They included Sanan Hussain from the Legal Branch and Javed Afzal, a naib qasid.

According to official sources here on Thursday, a woman employee had complained to the Woman Ombudsman Punjab that her colleagues were harassing her through different tactics in the office.

During inquiry, both the officials were found guilty and the Ombudsman ordered them dismissed from service.

Later, their appeal to the Punjab governor was also dismissed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Governor Punjab Women From Employment

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

32 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

4 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

19 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan