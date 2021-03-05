UrduPoint.com
2 Officials Of SBCA Suspended On Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

2 officials of SBCA suspended on corruption charges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has suspended two officers for their alleged corruption and patronage of unauthorized construction while also initiating inquiry against them.

According to a notification issued by Director General SBCA Shamsuddin Soomro on Thursday, BPS-18 Director Afzal Ahmed and BPS-17 Assistant Director Aurangzeb Raziuddin had been put under suspension.

They had been directed to report to the headquarters.

The DG through the notification appointed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro as inquiry officer.

He has been tasked to verify the sites of unauthorized construction and to proceed further against the SBCA's said officer as per the authority's E&D regulations.

The DC would also have to submit recommendations in this regard to the DG SBCA within 30 days.

