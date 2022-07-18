2 officials suspended on negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Monday suspended two officials of Agriculture Department for demonstration lethargy to keep record of plot of cotton and also served show cause notices to another two officers.

According to Agriculture Department official sources, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel visited Rangpur area of district Muzaffargarh.

He inspected demonstration plot of cotton at farm of a farmer namely Mehr Abdul Hussain Taragar. Upon alleged negligence, the secretary agriculture south Punjab suspended inspector Talib Hussain and field assistant Mukhtiar Hussain.

The officials did not manage record of the demonstration plot. He also served show cause notices to another two officers Assistant Director Abdur Razaq and Deputy Director Rana Habib ur Rehman. He also instructed officials to manage complete record of the plot. No lethargy will be entertained as Integrated Pest Management model is being followed to control pests.

IPM model is very important as it will help farmers to economically. In case of any hot spot area, the officer concerned should take immediate measures, he directed.