2 old women burnt to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Two old women were burnt to death in a house fire incident near Tipu Block in Township area, here on Sunday.

Police said 70-year-old Naheed and 72-year-old Durr-e-Shahwar were present in a house when a fire erupted there.

Both received severe burn injuries and died on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The firefighters succeeded on controlling the fire after hectic efforts. However, they found the burnt bodies of women. They shifted the bodies to an area hospital.