2 ordinances laid, 8 reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as two ordinances including the Protection of Parents Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII of 2021) and the Pakistan food Security Flow and Information Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XXI of 2021 were laid in the Senate on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid both the ordinances on behalf of Minister of Law and Justice and Minister for National Food Security and Research in the House respectively as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, as many as eight reports of various standing committees including Law and Justice, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Interior were presented in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar presented the reports of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Article 9), (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Insertion of Article 24A), (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Insertion of Article 38A), (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Article 130) and (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Article 100) in the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presented the report of the Committee regarding repair of out of order MRI machine in PIMS Hospital, Islamabad.

Similarly, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented reports of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021) and (The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.

