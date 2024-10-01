2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested two outlaws and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Shorkot police station on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the acting District Police Officer Tayyab Jan, operations against criminal elements are ongoing indiscriminately throughout the district.

During the operation SHO Shurkot Police Station Inspector Manzoor Khan along with Additional SHO Timur Khan with police team conducted successful operations against the criminal elements and arrested Afzal son of Shah Alam resident of Sheikh Yusuf, who was wanted to police in attempt to murder case.

Meanwhile, in the second operation, a single Kalashinkov gun with 10 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused Subhan son of Allah Bakhsh resident of Himmat and the accused was arrested as per the rules.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.