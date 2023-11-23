Open Menu

2 Outlaws Arrested; Weapens Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested two outlaws and recovered weapons in the limits of Paharpur and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations here on Thursday

According to the police spokesman, SHO Paharpur police station, Faheem Abbas Khan, during the crackdown against criminals arrested the accused as per the rules and recovered a single-shot repeater 12 bore gun with 04 cartridges from the possession of Muhammad Anwar, son of Sultan Qaum resident of Kot Jai.

Meanwhile, Umar Iqbal Marwat SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station while taking action against the criminal elements recovered a 12-bore repeater gun with 25 cartridges from the possession of Gul Nawaz, son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Paniyala, and arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

