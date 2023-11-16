Open Menu

2 Outlaws Arrested: Weapon Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Dera police arrested two outlaws during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Kirri Khasor police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani team of police station Kirri Khasor under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran took action against the criminal elements. During the snap checking, about 10 vehicles and 30 motorcycles were checked in the different areas.

During the checking Muhammad Imran son of Allah Nawaz resident of Sawariwala was arrested and a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, Musam Khan, son of Musal Khan resident of Wanda Kharot, was arrested and police recovered a 12-bore rifle with 30 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against them and started further investigation.

