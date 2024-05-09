2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters

The Hyderabad Police have claimed to arrest two suspected criminals in separate alleged encounters in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Hyderabad Police have claimed to arrest two suspected criminals in separate alleged encounters in injured condition.

According to the police spokesperson Tando Yousuf police signaled the street criminals to stop during patrols, but they tried to escape. During which, in the two-way firing, one of the accused Muhammad Jameel alias Mushki Yousufzai arrested on the spot with injuries, while his partner escaped.

The police said a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition recovered from suspect.

The injured suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Baldiya police had an encounter with two suspected robbers on a motorcycle near a Toyota showroom on the National Highway, and in a two-way shootout, one of the accused Zulfiqar Ali Mangrio arrested with injuries while his accomplice escaped.

The police claimed to have recovered a 30 bore pistol from the possession of the accused. The injured accused was shifted to the hospital for treatment while further investigation is going on.