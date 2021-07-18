UrduPoint.com
2 Outlaws Held After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

2 outlaws held after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :City Tandlianwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two dacoits after a shootout and recovered illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

According to details, police were carrying two accused of a dacoity case Faizul Hasan and Abid Gujjar for recovery of valuables when their accomplices intercepted the police van and opened indiscriminate fire.

The attackers succeeded in getting their arrested accomplices freed from police custody.

The police team called for help and when more force reached the spot and chased the outlaws, the criminals took shelter in nearby crops and opened indiscriminate fire at police team.

The police also returned the fire and during the brief encounter, Faizul Hasan and Abid Gujjar received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while their accomplices Nasir, etc. managedto escape.

Further investigation was underway.

