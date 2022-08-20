UrduPoint.com

2 Outlaws Held, Stolen Items Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

2 outlaws held, stolen items recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The University police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two outlaws and recovered over one kg hashish and different stolen items from them.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by Proa Circle SDPO Kashif Sattar along with University Police Station SHO Attaullah Khan carried out a successful operation against the drug dealers and thieves.

The police traced and arrested two outlaws namely Muhammad Irfan alias Bona son of Hameed Khan Khokhar resident of Dhakki and Umar Hayat son of Allah Wasaya resident of Basti Gazar Wali. Accused and drug dealer Mohammad Irfan was wanted to police in different cases. The police recovered over one kg hashish, one stolen motorcycle, two solar plates and two batteries from them.

A case has also been registered against both the arrested outlaws.

