2 Pakistan Army Soldiers Martyred In Cross-border Attack From Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:12 PM

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1 June, 2023) A group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post through fire in Singwan Area (Dist Kech) of Balochistan along Pakistan-Iran Border.

Since troops on the Post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued.

Security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully however, during the intense fire exchange , two brave soldiers , Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq ( age 34 yrs resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat ullah ( age 27 yrs resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat while fighting bravely with the terrorists.

Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan.

